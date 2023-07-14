MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad has expressed his nation's gratitude to India for its "unbiased" position on the Arab World-related issues during his meeting with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan in Syria on Thursday, Assad's office said in a statement.

"During the talks with Muraleedharan, President Assad ... thanked India for its unbiased position and staunchness regarding the Arab issues as well as for its stance on the war (in Syria) ... and its support of the country in the face of the emergency caused by the earthquake," the statement read.

Maintaining stable relations between the two countries serves the interests of both Damascus and New Dehli, the statement read. Assad's office expressed hope that those relations would play a key part in the "emerging multipolar world.

"

Muraleedharan said during his meeting with the Syrian leader that India hoped to keep developing relations with Syria, and welcomed the restoration of ties between Damascus and its Arab partners.

On July 11, the Indian Foreign Ministry announced Muraleedharan's visit to Syria from July 12-13, stressing that it would be the first visit at the ministerial level since 2016. The trip comes following Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad's visit to New Delhi in 2022, during which he held negotiations with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

In May, the League of Arab States (LAS) decided to reinstate Syria's membership in the organization, ending a 12-year hiatus. Assad attended the LAS leaders summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.