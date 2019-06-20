UrduPoint.com
Syrian Man Arrested In US For Plotting Terrorist Attack On Church - Justice Dept.

Thu 20th June 2019

Syrian Man Arrested in US For Plotting Terrorist Attack on Church - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A Syrian man has been arrested in the US state of Pennsylvania for supporting the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and allegedly planning to carry out a terrorist attack on a church, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 21, a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested today based on a Federal complaint charging him with one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State... and two counts of distributing information relating to an explosive, destructive device, or weapon of mass destruction in relation to his plan to attack a church in Pittsburgh," the release said on Wednesday.

The release added, citing court documents, that Alowemer was admitted into the United States as a refugee in August 2016.

Alowemer wanted to bomb the church to inspire other Islamic State supporters in the United States to carry out similar attacks, the release said.

Last October, a gunman killed 11 people and injured seven others when he carried out an attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

