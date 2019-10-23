UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside UN Building: Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Syrian man sets himself on fire outside UN building: police

A Syrian Kurdish man set himself on fire Wednesday outside the headquarters of the United Nations refugee agency and was receiving treatment for his injuries, police told AFP

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A Syrian Kurdish man set himself on fire Wednesday outside the headquarters of the United Nations refugee agency and was receiving treatment for his injuries, police told AFP.

The 31-year-old German resident did not provide any explanation for his actions, Geneva police spokesman Silvain Guillaume-Gentil said.

"We can imagine his reasons, but we do not have anything concrete," Guillaume-Gentil said. "He had a hard time expressing himself when help arrived."The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 am (0600 GMT) outside UNHCR, which is across the street from the Palais des Nations, the UN's European headquarters.

Responders arrived quickly and the injured man was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lausanne, where he was being treated for his injuries, police said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police United Nations Syria German Man Lausanne Geneva From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art ..

5 minutes ago

Secretary-General Affirms OIC Keen Interest on Coo ..

8 minutes ago

Privatization difficult amid economic downturn: Mi ..

13 minutes ago

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platele ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

23 minutes ago

Indonesian president taps election arch-rival for ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.