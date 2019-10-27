UrduPoint.com
Syrian Media Publish List Of Syrian Constitutional Committee's Members From Damascus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:10 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Syrian Al-Watan pro-government newspaper on Sunday published a list of a small number of board members of the Syrian Constitutional Committee representing the country's authorities.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 29-30.

Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also contains the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people - 15 from each of the three represented groups - that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

The newspaper added that the delegation of Damascus and the civil society would fly a direct flight from the Syrian capital to Geneva in a plane provided by Russia.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

