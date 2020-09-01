BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Syrian state-run agency SANA reported on Monday that Israeli Air Force aircraft had launched a series of missile attacks on the southern suburbs of Damascus.

Syrian air defense is repelling a series of missile attacks, the agency said.

Earlier in the day, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that the area of Al-Kaswa was subject to missile strikes, which were conducted from the area of Golan Heights.