Syrian Media Reports Israeli Air Force's Strikes At Suburb Of Damascus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:20 AM

Syrian Media Reports Israeli Air Force's Strikes at Suburb of Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Syrian state-run agency SANA reported on Monday that Israeli Air Force aircraft had launched a series of missile attacks on the southern suburbs of Damascus.

Syrian air defense is repelling a series of missile attacks, the agency said.

Earlier in the day, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that the area of Al-Kaswa was subject to missile strikes, which were conducted from the area of Golan Heights.

