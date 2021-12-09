UrduPoint.com

Syrian Mediterranean Ports Reopen After Storm - Ministry

Maritime ports at the Syrian coastline have returned to work as the weather conditions normalized, the country's Ministry of Transport reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Maritime ports at the Syrian coastline have returned to work as the weather conditions normalized, the country's Ministry of Transport reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, all Syrian sea ports terminated their operation due to severe storm.

According to the Syrian Meteorological Center, wind velocity reached 80 kilometers per hour (49.7 miles per hour).

"The operation of all maritime port, including commercial and fishing, have been resumed at 6:00 GMT (9 a.m. Moscow time) on Thursday due to normalization of the weather conditions," the statement said.

