Syrian Militant Fire Kills 4 Civilians In Aleppo - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Syrian militants shelled an inner district in the northwestern city of Aleppo on Wednesday, killing four people, a state-run television channel said.

The attack on the Hamidiya neighborhood in the Old City also left seven civilians injured, according to Al-Ikhbariya.

Syrian government troops began an operation on January 26 to reclaim areas west of the city in order to protect residents from daily shelling.

Syrian forces are also fighting for the control of the Idlib province. Last week, they recaptured Maarat al-Numan, a town that long served as a jihadist stronghold on a key highway from Aleppo to Hama.

