Syrian Militants Fire At Checkpoint South Of Aleppo, No Casualties - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Syrian Militants Fire at Checkpoint South of Aleppo, No Casualties - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Militants opened fire on Tuesday at a checkpoint south of Aleppo in northwestern Syria, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said.

"Militants from illegal armed groups fired a 120-mm [4.

7 inch] mortar at Al-Hadher crossing point in the Aleppo province," Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov said.

The shelling happened shortly before noon, the general told reporters at a briefing. There were no casualties. Those manning the checkpoint did not return fire.

