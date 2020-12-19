Syrian Militants Launch 39 Attacks Across Deescalation Zone - Russian Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Syrian militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks across a deescalation zone in and around the northwestern province of Idlib, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Friday.

"Thirty-nine shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group ... Seventeen were in Idlib province, 10 in Latakia province, eight in Hama province, and four in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told reporters.

No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day, he added. Russian warplanes conducted air patrols along a key M4 highway on a stretch between the towns of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa province and Tell Tamer in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province.