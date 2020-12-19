UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Militants Launch 39 Attacks Across Deescalation Zone - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

Syrian Militants Launch 39 Attacks Across Deescalation Zone - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Syrian militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (banned in Russia) carried out 39 attacks across a deescalation zone in and around the northwestern province of Idlib, the deputy head of Russia's Syria reconciliation center said Friday.

"Thirty-nine shelling attacks were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, launched from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group ... Seventeen were in Idlib province, 10 in Latakia province, eight in Hama province, and four in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told reporters.

No attacks by Turkish-backed armed groups were recorded in the past day, he added. Russian warplanes conducted air patrols along a key M4 highway on a stretch between the towns of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa province and Tell Tamer in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

WHO Official Says Vital to Control COVID-19 Now to ..

5 minutes ago

Pentagon Agreed With Biden Team to Continue Workin ..

5 minutes ago

Croatia curbs travel, spares Christmas masses

5 minutes ago

Americas Account for Three Quarters of World's New ..

5 minutes ago

UK Satellites OneWeb, Launched by Soyuz-2 From Vos ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.