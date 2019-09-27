UrduPoint.com
Syrian Militants Modify Drones For Attacks On Khmeimim Air Base - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:55 PM

Terrorists have made improvements to the drones they use to attack Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on Friday

KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Terrorists have made improvements to the drones they use to attack Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on Friday.

In recent years, the air base has been a target of multiple drone strikes.

"We see each time that terrorists try to improve [their] drones.

The major improvements concern navigation and control systems," Konashenkov said.

According to the ministry's spokesman, the drones have an identical assembly scheme.

"This, of course, causes concern. Someone who has such technologies handed them over to the terrorists," the major general added.

In early September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said that drones used for attacking Russian facilities in Syria were of a Western design.

