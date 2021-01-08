Syrian Militants Shell Idlib De-Escalation Zone 16 Times - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Islamist militants in Syria attacked the Idlib de-escalation zone 16 times in the last 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syrian reconciliation center said on Thursday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 16 attacks by Jabhat al-Nusra terror group [banned in Russia] have been recorded ...

one in the Aleppo province, eight in the Idlib province, four in the Latakia province, and three in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told reporters.

He added that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period. The Russian military police conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa, Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.