Syrian Militants Shell Towns In 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 01:10 AM

Syrian Militants Shell Towns in 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Militants shelled four towns in northern and western Syria within the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Al-Suqaylabiyah in Hama province, Saraf and Nahshabbain in Latakia province and Binyamin in Aleppo province," it said in a daily bulletin.

The ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation reiterated its call for commanders of illegal armed groups in the northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone to cease fire and take steps toward peaceful settlement in areas under their control.

