Syrian Militants Who Laid Down Their Arms Start Receiving State Passports In Daraa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Syrian Militants Who Laid Down Their Arms Start Receiving State Passports in Daraa

DARAA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A point of the commission on the regulation of the status of members of illegal armed groups, who agreed to lay down their arms and, having legalized their status, receive new documents, began its work in the Syrian province of Daraa, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This site was created thanks to the joint work of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Syrian security agencies and local administrations. Dozens of people come here daily for peace status.

"After the settlement, citizens will receive a complete set of documents allowing them to start a peaceful life, and will be excluded from the databases of the security agencies as wanted. This database will be updated at least twice a month," Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Reconciliation Center, said.

