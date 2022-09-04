Syrian Military Copter Crashes During Training Flight, All Crew Dead - Defense Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM
DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Syrian military helicopter crashed northeast of the city of Hama during a training mission, with no crew members surviving, the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.
The crash was caused by a technical malfunction, the ministry said.
Neither the model of the aircraft nor the number of crew members on board was specified.