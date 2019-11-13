Syrian Military Detonate Car Bomb Targeting Army Post - Reports

An explosives-laden car targeting an army post was set off outside the western Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Wednesday, Syrian media said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) An explosives-laden car targeting an army post was set off outside the western Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Wednesday, Syrian media said.

Government forces detected the car bomb in the southern Idlib province, Syria tv reported. The region is the last remaining stronghold of Islamist insurgency in the country.

Syrian troops freed Idlib's south in a major offensive in August, ending Islamists' grip on the region which they had controlled since 2014. The recapture of Khan Sheikhoun opened a vital highway from Damascus to Aleppo in the north.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said this week that the entire province would soon be liberated. He said civilians were given time to leave the area before the operation began.