UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Military Detonate Car Bomb Targeting Army Post - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

Syrian Military Detonate Car Bomb Targeting Army Post - Reports

An explosives-laden car targeting an army post was set off outside the western Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Wednesday, Syrian media said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) An explosives-laden car targeting an army post was set off outside the western Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on Wednesday, Syrian media said.

Government forces detected the car bomb in the southern Idlib province, Syria tv reported. The region is the last remaining stronghold of Islamist insurgency in the country.

Syrian troops freed Idlib's south in a major offensive in August, ending Islamists' grip on the region which they had controlled since 2014. The recapture of Khan Sheikhoun opened a vital highway from Damascus to Aleppo in the north.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said this week that the entire province would soon be liberated. He said civilians were given time to leave the area before the operation began.

Related Topics

Army Syria Damascus Car Idlib Aleppo August Post Media TV From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

4 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

23 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

27 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

48 minutes ago

Al Midfa concludes participation in 86th UFI Globa ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.