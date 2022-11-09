Syrian Military Did Not Let US Military Convoy Pass in Hasakah Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Syrian military, at a checkpoint in the Hasakah province, did not let a US military convoy pass, SANA reported, citing local sources.

According to sources, the Syrian military forced the US 8-vehicle convoy to leave the area.

The US Armed Forces illegally control territories in the north and northeast of Syria - in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.