Syrian Military Downs Explosive-Laden Drone in Hama Province - State Media

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Syrian armed forces on Wednesday shot down a terrorist drone laden with explosives in the western province of Hama, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

The drone, launched by terrorists from Idlib province, was downed near the town of al-Frika, the northwest of Hama, in the morning.

Terrorist groups operating in Idlib regularly use makeshift combat drones to attack the Syrian Arab Army. Their drones have also repeatedly targeted Russia's Khmeimim air base.