Syrian Military Helicopter Crashes In Latakia, Several Soldiers Injured - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) A Syrian military helicopter crashed in the Latakia province on Thursday, a source told Sputnik, adding that four soldiers have been injured, according to preliminary data.
"Four Syrian soldiers were injured in the crash of their helicopter in the east of the province of Latakia," the source said.