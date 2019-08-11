Syrian Military Liberates Strategically Important Town in Idlib Province - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The Syrian troops have liberated a town of Hobait in the Idlib province in a strategic move that would allow them to get access to one of the largest cities of the province, Khan Shaykhun, local media reported.

The Syrian forces managed to establish control over the city and damaged the equipment of Nusra Front (terrorist group, banned in Russia), al-Watan newspaper said. The terrorists also suffered losses, the paper added.

The surviving militants reportedly fled to Khan Shaykhun.

In the meantime, the Sham FM radio station noted that Hobait was considered one of the strongholds of the Nusra militants and a "gateway" to Idlib since it was located only six miles from Khan Shaykhun.

In early August, the Syrian government agreed to a truce in Idlib on condition that the Sochi agreement was applied.

In September 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and the government forces during their talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi. The withdrawal of heavy weaponry operated by the militants is also part of the agreement.