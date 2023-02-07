DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Military medical facilities in Syria's provinces have sufficient amount of donor blood of all types to assist citizens injured as a result of the devastating earthquake, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"The main blood center and medical facilities of the ministry thank all concerned citizens and social activists who call for blood donation.

The department confirms that it is fully provided with all blood types in sufficient quantities on all blood banks, including in the earthquake-affected provinces," the statement read.

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people. The current death toll in Syria is over 700 people.