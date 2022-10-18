Syrian Military Neutralizes Several IS Leaders - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Syrian military has neutralized several leaders of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) in the southern part of the country, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing its sources in security forces.

For a few days, Syrian troops have been conducting an operation against terrorists in the town of Jasim, which is in Syria's southern province of Daraa. The troops also found a facility where bombs and other explosive devices had been produced.

On Sunday, Russian forces and Syrian troops conducted an operation in Daraa, killing 20 Islamic militants, according to Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.