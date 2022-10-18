UrduPoint.com

Syrian Military Neutralizes Several IS Leaders - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Syrian Military Neutralizes Several IS Leaders - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The Syrian military has neutralized several leaders of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in Russia) in the southern part of the country, the Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Monday, citing its sources in security forces.

For a few days, Syrian troops have been conducting an operation against terrorists in the town of Jasim, which is in Syria's southern province of Daraa. The troops also found a facility where bombs and other explosive devices had been produced.

On Sunday, Russian forces and Syrian troops conducted an operation in Daraa, killing 20 Islamic militants, according to Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngst ..

Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala

1 hour ago
 Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ank ..

Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Ti ..

Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray

1 hour ago
 Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at ..

Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard

1 hour ago
 Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Confere ..

Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communica ..

Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.