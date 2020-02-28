Syrian Military Repelling Terrorist Attacks on Strategic City in Idlib Province - Source

Syrian government troops are repelling terrorist attacks near the city of Saraqib in Idlib province, a military source told Sputnik

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Syrian government troops are repelling terrorist attacks near the city of Saraqib in Idlib province, a military source told Sputnik.

The city is located at the traffic intersection of Damascus-Aleppo and Aleppo-Latakia highways.

"Militants of Nusra Front [currently known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a terrorist organization banned in Russia] and allied armed formations continue staging attacks against Syrian military near Saraqib. Fierce fighting continues. Terrorists are operating under the cover of Turkish artillery and combat drones," the source said.

On Thursday, terrorists made several attempts to recapture the city of Saraqib, which was recently liberated by the Syrian army. Fighting continued on Friday. The Syrian troops have suspended traffic for civilian transport on the Damascus-Aleppo highway in the vicinity of Saraqib in order to ensure the safety of civilians.

For several years, Saraqib was one of the most important strongholds of terrorists in Idlib.