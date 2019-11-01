Syrian Military Repels Attack in Northern Latakia - Reports

UrduPoint.com
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian armed forces have repelled an assault in the northern part of the Latakia province by terrorists, neutralizing several of them, Sham FM radio station reported on Friday.

On Friday morning, the Syrian army repelled an attack by terrorist groups on several positions in the north of the Latakia province, and militants suffered losses of manpower and vehicles, according to the station.

The militants attacked Syrian positions on the heights of Nahshabba, Rasha, and others.

