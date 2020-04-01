UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Military Repels Israeli Air Attack In Homs From Lebanese Airspace - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Syrian Military Repels Israeli Air Attack in Homs From Lebanese Airspace - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Syrian air defenses downed a number of missiles launched by Israeli jets from the Lebanese airspace on the central Syrian province of Homs on Tuesday, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"At 20:25 [17:25 GMT] of Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs ... immediately, the army air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them," a military source told SANA.

Israel has frequently hit targets inside Syria since the outbreak of civil war in the neighboring country, claiming that it seeks to counter groups backed by Iran there.

Related Topics

Army Syria Iran Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

22 minutes ago

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

4 hours ago

UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs

7 minutes ago

Bustling Lagos turns ghost town under virus lockdo ..

7 minutes ago

FBR extends date for filing goods declaration: FCC ..

7 minutes ago

Second woman accuses disgraced French writer Matzn ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.