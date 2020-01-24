Syrian Military Restores Control Over Large Areas Along Border With Turkey, Iraq - Lavrov

The Syrian Armed Forces regained control over large portions of territory along the country's border with Turkey and Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The Syrian Armed Forces regained control over large portions of territory along the country's border with Turkey and Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The situation on the ground is improving and terrorists continue to lose territory.

The Syrian government has regained control of much of the border with Iraq and with Turkey. And, of course, work continues to fight remnants of terrorist groups both in the Idlib zone and in the northeast of the country," Lavrov said.