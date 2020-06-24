UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Military Say Israeli Forces Attacked Syrian Army Positions In Hama Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 AM

Syrian Military Say Israeli Forces Attacked Syrian Army Positions in Hama Province

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Israeli air forces have attacked the positions of the Syrian armed forces in two cities in Hama province and the country's air defense systems repelled the attacks, the command of the Syrian armed forces said on Wednesday.

"At 00:45 a.m. [21:45 GMT on Tuesday], Israel carried out a new act of aggression from the air, attacking several of our facilities in Salamiyah and Sabburah in the province of Hama," the statement said.

According to the Syrian military, the country's air defense systems downed a big number of Israeli rockets that brought only some material damage.

The Israeli armed forces have not commented on this information so far.

On Wednesday morning, the Syrian media reported the activation of air defense systems in Hama province. A few hours earlier, Syrian army positions were attacked in As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor provinces. Two Syrian servicemen were killed in these airstrikes.

Israel frequently conducts airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of countering Iran's alleged military presence in the neighboring country. The Jewish state usually asserts that its strikes come in response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria. Damascus views Israel's attacks as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Army Syria Israel Iran Damascus Jew Media From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

19 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

35 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.