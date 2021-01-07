UrduPoint.com
Syrian Military Says Israel Attacked Targets In South Of Country From Golan Heights

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Syrian Military Says Israel Attacked Targets in South of Country From Golan Heights

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Israel has launched missile attacks on targets in southern Syria from Golan Heights, the Syrian armed forces said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian state-run agency SANA said that the air defense systems of the Arab country repelled Israeli attacks south of Damascus.

"Exactly at 21:10 [on Wednesday], hostile Israel committed aggression, launching a series of missile strikes from the airspace of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Our air defenses shot down most of the enemy missiles," the military said in a statement.

