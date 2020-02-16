Syrian Military Shoots Down 5 Drones Targeting Oil Refinery in Homs - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) The Syrian armed forces has shot down five unmanned aircraft attempting to attack an oil-processing plant in Syria's western province of HomsŽ, Sham FM radio station reported on Sunday.

Militants have been regularly conducting attacks on Homs' energy infrastructure facilities, including the aforementioned plant, according to the radio station.

Earlier in the month, militants shelled the plant and three gas station in the province, causing a fire in two of them.