Syrian Military Suspends Idlib Offensive Due to Heavy Rain - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Syrian army has suspended its offensive in the Idlib province due to bad weather conditions, but the military continues to deliver artillery attacks and airstrikes, media reported on Monday, citing a source.

Syrian pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported that due to heavy rains in the province's south, the military operation in the area had been suspended.

The military source told the outlet that the Syrian troops continued to strike militant positions using artillery weapons and multiple launch rocket systems.

On December 19, the Syrian army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists, including the Islamic State and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia). By December 24, more than 40 villages in Idlib were retaken by government troops.