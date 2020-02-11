Syrian Military Thwarts Militant Attack on Nayrab Settlement in Idlib Province - Reports

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Syrian government forces repelled an attack by militants on the Nayrab settlement in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, Al-Wasat daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the Syrian military had left Nayrab in Idlib as its helicopter was downed amid the recent escalations in the province.

"The Syrian military has disrupted the attack by terrorists, who are supported by Turkey, on the Nayrab settlement west of Saraqib [city] in the east of the Idlib province," the source said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media reported that the country's forces were continuing an operation against terrorists in the area near the city of Saraqib.

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified last week after the Turkish Defense Ministry said eight Turkish military personnel and a civilian died in a shelling by the Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province. As a result, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to take retaliatory measures if Syria's armed forces failed to stop their operation in the zone and withdraw from the areas close to Turkey's observation posts by the end of February. In addition, Erdogan said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure the Syrian government into stopping the Idlib offensive.

