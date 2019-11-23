Syrian Minister Attends UNESCO Conference Despite Paris' Attempts to Block Entry - Reports

(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A Syrian delegation led by Education Minister Imad Azab, who has been included in the European Union sanctions list, is attending the 40th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in France, despite Paris' attempts to prevent the Syrian officials from entering the country, media reported.

The Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported that on Friday, the minister met with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General of Education Sector, Stefania Giannini. During the meeting, the officials discussed Syria's efforts to restore schools and ensure the continued educational process.

Azab and his delegation also held talks with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General of the Culture Sector, Ernesto Aten. The officials addressed the need to return artifacts stolen by terrorists to Syria and to stop illegal excavations by Damascus.

Moreover, Abaz held meetings with officials from Bahrain, Ecuador, Egypt, Portugal, Russia, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates, who expressed their support to the Syrian officials' commitment to attend the conference despite France's attempts to block entry to them in violation of the agreement on the UNESCO headquarters between the French government and the UN agency.

Meanwhile, the London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported, citing sources, that France had been pressed by UNESCO to issue visas for the Syrian officials in line with the headquarters agreement, which obliged France to authorize the entry to officials participating in the agency's activities without delay and without charge for visas.

Azab, alongside six other ministers, was added to the EU list of sanctions, which include entry ban and asset freeze, among other things, in March.