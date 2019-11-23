UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Minister Attends UNESCO Conference Despite Paris' Attempts To Block Entry - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:23 PM

Syrian Minister Attends UNESCO Conference Despite Paris' Attempts to Block Entry - Reports

A Syrian delegation led by Education Minister Imad Azab, who has been included in the European Union sanctions list, is attending the 40th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in France, despite Paris' attempts to prevent the Syrian officials from entering the country, media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) A Syrian delegation led by Education Minister Imad Azab, who has been included in the European Union sanctions list, is attending the 40th session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in France, despite Paris' attempts to prevent the Syrian officials from entering the country, media reported.

The Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported that on Friday, the minister met with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General of Education Sector, Stefania Giannini. During the meeting, the officials discussed Syria's efforts to restore schools and ensure the continued educational process.

Azab and his delegation also held talks with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General of the Culture Sector, Ernesto Aten. The officials addressed the need to return artifacts stolen by terrorists to Syria and to stop illegal excavations by Damascus.

Moreover, Abaz held meetings with officials from Bahrain, Ecuador, Egypt, Portugal, Russia, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates, who expressed their support to the Syrian officials' commitment to attend the conference despite France's attempts to block entry to them in violation of the agreement on the UNESCO headquarters between the French government and the UN agency.

Meanwhile, the London-based Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported, citing sources, that France had been pressed by UNESCO to issue visas for the Syrian officials in line with the headquarters agreement, which obliged France to authorize the entry to officials participating in the agency's activities without delay and without charge for visas.

Azab, alongside six other ministers, was added to the EU list of sanctions, which include entry ban and asset freeze, among other things, in March.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Education Russia Egypt France European Union Damascus Paris Ecuador Bahrain Portugal United Arab Emirates Venezuela March Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa to be appointed as CPEC Auth ..

7 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 56th BoG meeting

24 minutes ago

Three People Killed Due to Bomb Launched at Police ..

13 minutes ago

With schools shuttered, Haiti children also endure ..

13 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

13 minutes ago

22 years old and on the brink of death from vaping ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.