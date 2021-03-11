UrduPoint.com
Syrian Minister Says Country's Ancient Artifacts Were Smuggled Via Turkey, Israel, Lebanon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Most of the parts of the historical artifacts that were stolen from Syria during the nearly decade-long war were smuggled by routes through Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, Syrian Cultural Minister Labana Mashouh told Sputnik.

"Most parts of the artifacts were taken out of the country primarily through the border with Turkey, secondly ” via the border with Israel, and thirdly through Lebanon. The only neighboring country that showed respect for agreements is Lebanon," Mashouh said.

Some 80 significant historical pieces were successfully returned to Syria thanks to the work of the competent Lebanese authorities, the minister said, adding that a special catalog on those artifacts thieved from museums was created and handed over to Interpol.

Thousands of Syria's cultural heritage items have already been found on the gray market and offered for online sale.

"Museums in Raqqa, Idlib and Palmyra were looted despite preventive measures. Nine artifacts were stolen from Afamiyya's museum, 17 ” from the Jaabar castle. Around 9,000 clay objects that had been found in Ebla were stolen from an Idlib museum, and 3,955 historical objects ” from the Palmyra's one," Mashouh added.

During the long-term military actions, historical items and sites were destroyed and plundered by terrorists within the entire country, the minister said, adding that militants also built irregular settlements by using the remains of these objects instead of building materials.

An armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against various insurgent and terrorist groups. The civil war has severely affected all spheres of the people's lives, including economic, touristic and cultural ones that were literally subjected to destruction.

