Syrian Minister To Meet UN Chief Friday To Agree On Date Of Constitution Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:01 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minster Walid Muallem told Sputnik on Friday he will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later in the day to agree on the date of the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"Tonight I will agree with the Secretary-General," Muallem said when asked when the body would hold its first meeting.

Muallem said the committee would convene for the first time in October, but added that the exact date of the meeting has not yet been set.

More Stories From World

