Syrian Ministry Disagrees With Western Statements on Unacceptable Conditions for Refugees

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Syria does not understand what the West means when it speaks of conditions unacceptable for refugee return, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad said.

"We do not understand what these conditions that they are talking about are. Does this mean that Western countries want to harm refugees even before they return to Syria? Or they want to suspend the return of refugees until they reach their political goals to overthrow the regime? Or do they want Syria to change its partners and friends?" Mikdad told reporters at an international conference on the return of refugees to Syria.

According to him, the Syrian leadership, together with partner countries and interested states, is creating conditions for unhindered and free return of refugees to their native land.

Mikdad said representatives of Russia and Syria, unlike Western countries, were taking real part in the conference and "have a clear idea of actions being taken to return refugees and temporarily displaced persons."

