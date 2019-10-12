Syrian National Army Reaches Strategically Important Road in North Syria - Reports

(@imziishan)

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels from the Syrian National Army have reached a strategically important highway in the country's north, as part of Ankara's ongoing controversial military operation in that region, media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkish-backed Syrian rebels from the Syrian National Army have reached a strategically important highway in the country's north, as part of Ankara's ongoing controversial military operation in that region, media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, media stated that Turkish forces had cleared two more villages in Syria's northeast from Kurdish-led militia, bringing the total number of cleared settlements to 13 since the launch of the operation on Wednesday.

According to the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency, the Syrian National Army reached the M4 highway from Manjib to Qamishli in Syria's northeast.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.