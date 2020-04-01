(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Syrian Water Resources Minister Hussein Arnous told Sputnik on Wednesday that he viewed the suspension of water supplies to the northwestern province of al-Hasakah as a war crime against humanity in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"With the current circumstances that Syria is going through and refugees coming to al-Hasakah, the population of the city and its surroundings has become around a million people that increases the water demand, particularly because of actions to combat the coronavirus. In these exceptional circumstances made people in dire need of water, the water resources are cut off from the Alouk water station, the main and sole source of the city. It deprives people of the simplest and most important elements of life, and amounts to a war crime against humanity," the minister said.

The official added that the Syrian government was seeking to find solutions and secure water supplies, including drinking water, according to the available capabilities.

Meanwhile, Arnous noted that it was difficult to find an alternative water source at the present time, as it could take more than three years in addition to its high cost.

The minister also expressed his gratitude to Russia on the latter's help to restart operations at one of the local water plants.

According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, the Turkish forces conduct criminal operations against civilians in the city of al-Hasakah by cutting off drinking water from them and preventing the pumping of water from the Alouk station.

The ministry reportedly sent letters to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Zhang Jun on the Turkish violent actions in the city of al-Hasakah and the country's areas in the northeastern part.