UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition Calls For Replacement Of Iranian, Hezbollah Forces With Russian Troops

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Syrian Opposition Calls for Replacement of Iranian, Hezbollah Forces With Russian Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Syrian opposition on the eve of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva calls on the UN Security Council to replace Iranian forces and the Hezbollah militia in Syria with Russian forces, a member of the political committee of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, President of the Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans Salim al-Muslit told Sputnik.

"We call on the Security Council to take a decision to completely expel the Iranian and Hezbollah militias from Syria and to replace them with Russian forces in all sites occupied by these militias," he said.

In an interview with Sputnik, al-Muslit noted that the political committee of the Syrian National Coalition and the Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans support this position.

Al-Muslit's statement comes two weeks before the planned meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The meeting of the opposing Syrian parties, if the epidemiological situation allows, should take place on August 24.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Geneva August All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

3 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

4 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

4 hours ago

Cambodia to Suspend Air Services With Philippines ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.