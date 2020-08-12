Syrian Opposition Calls for Replacement of Iranian, Hezbollah Forces With Russian Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Syrian opposition on the eve of a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva calls on the UN Security Council to replace Iranian forces and the Hezbollah militia in Syria with Russian forces, a member of the political committee of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, President of the Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans Salim al-Muslit told Sputnik.

"We call on the Security Council to take a decision to completely expel the Iranian and Hezbollah militias from Syria and to replace them with Russian forces in all sites occupied by these militias," he said.

In an interview with Sputnik, al-Muslit noted that the political committee of the Syrian National Coalition and the Council of Syrian Tribes and Clans support this position.

Al-Muslit's statement comes two weeks before the planned meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The meeting of the opposing Syrian parties, if the epidemiological situation allows, should take place on August 24.