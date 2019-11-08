Syrian Opposition Declines Document on Fighting Terror at Constitution Body Talks - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A delegation of the Syrian opposition at a session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's drafting body, refused to adopt a document, presented by the government delegation, that outlined support for fighting terrorism, sources close to the government delegation told Sputnik.

"During today's session, the Damascus delegation presented an unofficial document that emphasized the importance of including the topic of fighting terrorism in any idea on the constructional reform ... However, the other side's delegation refused to adopt this document," the source said after the Thursday session.

The source continued by noting that the document underscored the importance of drafting constitutional clauses related to the fight against terrorism and condemning all terrorist attacks, perpetrated by various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jebhat al-Nusra (both terror groups are banned in Russia).

The opposition delegation had made attempts to return to the Geneva-format talks on the Syrian settlement, ignoring the fact the Constitutional Committee meetings were based on the results of the Sochi process, the source argued.

The agreement to set up the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which gathered representatives of various Syrian social, political and religious groups, in Russia's Sochi in January 2018.

The 150-strong committee, equally represented by the Syrian government from Damascus, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. On Monday, the 45-member group tasked with drafting the constitution began the main work of the committee.

The committee's work is aimed at drafting the new constitution and opening a way for a constitutional reform, elections and, eventually, political settlement of the Syrian crisis.