Syrian Opposition Feels No Openness for Constitutional Dialogue From Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The opposition side of the Syrian Constitutional Committee does not feel any openness for dialogue from the government side ahead of the new meeting of the body, which will start next week, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for a fresh session in Geneva on Monday after a nine-month break. The Small Body of 45 members will meet for the first time since November following a long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by the difficulty of the two sides - the government and the opposition - to agree on the meeting's agenda. However, the two co-chairs have now come to an agreement on the topics to be covered, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

"Unfortunately, we do not feel until now any openness for constitutional dialogue from the side of the government. I hope that this time they make me wrong," Bahra said.

The constitutional committee managed to have two sessions before the end of 2019. The first was deemed successful, as its participants managed to agree on the rules of conduct and hear each others' views during initial statements. However, the second meeting, which was held at the end of November in a narrower format of 45 members, exposed long-standing differences between the sides of the conflict.

The government delegation insisted on discussing terrorism issues, as it did during the Geneva talks in previous years, while the opposition side asserted the committee was created specifically for constitutional matters and proposed to discuss terrorism outside of the body. As a result, no meaningful sessions took place.

"We have been ready since the first meeting of our committee to discuss the constitutional content concerning extremism and terrorism, that is within our mandate we proposed to include it within the basic principles chapter, as we have declared our full support and agreement with the twelve living principles," Bahra said.

One of these basic principles that were supported by all committee sides states the absolute and total rejection of terrorism, intolerance, extremism and sectarianism in all their forms, with an active commitment to combat it these phenomena, the co-chair noted.

"But if they want to talk about actual plans and future strategy to combat extremism and terrorism then they have to agree to the Syrian Negotiations Commission demands to start immediately activating the fourth basket's talks [on counter-terrorism activities] in Geneva peace process," Bahra said.

The four so-called baskets of issues of the Geneva peace process, which is separate from Constitutional Committee work, are governance, constitution, UN-monitored elections, and security and counter-terrorism activities.