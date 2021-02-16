Syrian Opposition Figure Refutes Reports of Joint Military Council With Government

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Reports of the joint military council of the Syrian opposition and government are nothing more than "rumors" for now, although it could be "a very rational and realistic idea" in the future, Ahmad Tumah, who leads the opposition forces' delegation at the Astana-format talks in Sochi, told Sputnik.

"The situation is not being discussed for the time being. It could be a very rational and realistic idea in the future, but we have no information. These are rumors," Tumah said when asked about media reports on such a council.