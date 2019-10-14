Syrian Opposition Forces Begin Advance on Manbij With Turkish Support - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Ankara-backed Syrian National Army together with the Turkish military have launched an attack on the city of Manbij, A Haber tv channel reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the the Turkish forces would give Kurdish-controlled Manbij to "its true Arab owners.

Last week, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria. Airstrikes began that same day in the town of Ras al-Ain in Al Hasakah province, while the ground operations were launched shortly afterward. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militias, whom Ankara designate as terrorists.