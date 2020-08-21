Syrian Opposition Hopes Constitutional Body to Agree on Basic Principles at Next Session

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The opposition side of the Syrian Constitutional Committee hopes that an agreement on general principles of the future constitution will be agreed upon during the upcoming session of the body in Geneva starting on Monday and that it will be possible afterward to convene all 150 members of the committee for approval, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview.

The new session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will take place in Geneva on August 24 after a nine-month break. The Small Body of 45 members will meet for the first time since November of last year after the long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by the difficulty of the two sides - the government and the opposition - to agree upon the meeting's agenda. However, the two co-chairs have now come to an agreement on the topics to be covered, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

"We have to achieve the following results: firstly, that the meeting be held on its date, that is, on the 24th of this month and at its specified time at exactly 10:00 a.m. [10:00 GMT], without any delay for any reason whatsoever; secondly, that the discussions within the meetings focus on the topics of the agenda that has been agreed upon and within the limits of the commission's mandate and specific mission," Bahra said.

"Thirdly, that we come out with some consensus on some basic principles in the future constitution of Syria," he continued.

Asked when the committee is going to convene in full, the co-chair noted that when the Small Body of 45 members succeeds in drafting some constitutional contents, it will invite the expanded committee to discuss and approve them.