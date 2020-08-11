UrduPoint.com
Syrian Opposition Hopes For Unhindered Next Session Of Constitutional Committee In Geneva

The leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition coalition, and the head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow Platform, Qadri Jamil, expressed on Tuesday hopes that the upcoming meeting of the Constitutional Committee will be held in a timely and uninterrupted manner

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The leader of Syria's Popular Front for Change and Liberation opposition coalition, and the head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow Platform, Qadri Jamil, expressed on Tuesday hopes that the upcoming meeting of the Constitutional Committee will be held in a timely and uninterrupted manner.

The committee is scheduled to meet in Switzerland's Geneva for the third round of talks in two weeks.

"We look at the upcoming meeting, which is scheduled for August 24 in Geneva, with hope. However, our previous experience forces us to be careful in our expectations, because it may be postponed or not take place s those who tried to hinder its work will come up with many ways to do it again," Jamil said at a virtual press conference.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was formed last October following rounds upon rounds of mediation by the United Nations and other international intermediaries seeking intra-Syrian reconciliation.

The 150-member committee brings together an equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society to draft a new constitution for Syria as part of the comprehensive UN-backed peace process. So far, the committee has not progressed far in its endeavors.

