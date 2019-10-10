UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Opposition In Cairo Stands Against Turkish Operation In Northern Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Syrian Opposition in Cairo Stands Against Turkish Operation in Northern Syria

The Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition strongly condemned on Thursday the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, calling it an extension to the country's ongoing war, which will lead to new victims and refugees

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition strongly condemned on Thursday the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, calling it an extension to the country's ongoing war, which will lead to new victims and refugees.

"We are categorically against the hostilities and view them as an addition to the war in Syria, which will lead to more victims, especially among the civilian population, and more refugees," the opposition platform's statement read.

The Syrian opposition in Cairo believes that the Turkish military campaign may complicate the ongoing political settlement process.

"The Cairo platform is closely following the fighting between the Turkish army, supported by a number of Syrian armed forces and the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] in northern Syria," the statement said.

The Cairo platform called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and called on opposition forces to step up in political negotiations between Ankara and the Kurdish parties, mediated by the Arab League and the international community, to stop the bloodshed and to respect the sovereignty of Syria and the integrity of its territory.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Army Syria Russia Turkey Cairo Same Ankara Lead May Border Government Refugee Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Total of 174 'Terrorists' Killed in Turkey's Offen ..

4 minutes ago

UN to Consider Ecuador's Request to Facilitate Dia ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

19 minutes ago

Russian Media Barred From Participating in Zelensk ..

4 minutes ago

Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down London Cit ..

7 minutes ago

Water Station in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border City Di ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.