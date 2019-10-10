Syrian Opposition in Cairo Stands Against Turkish Operation in Northern Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

The Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition strongly condemned on Thursday the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, calling it an extension to the country's ongoing war, which will lead to new victims and refugees

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Cairo platform of the Syrian opposition strongly condemned on Thursday the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria , calling it an extension to the country's ongoing war, which will lead to new victims and refugees

"We are categorically against the hostilities and view them as an addition to the war in Syria, which will lead to more victims, especially among the civilian population, and more refugees," the opposition platform's statement read.

The Syrian opposition in Cairo believes that the Turkish military campaign may complicate the ongoing political settlement process.

"The Cairo platform is closely following the fighting between the Turkish army, supported by a number of Syrian armed forces and the SDF [Syrian Democratic Forces] in northern Syria," the statement said.

The Cairo platform called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and called on opposition forces to step up in political negotiations between Ankara and the Kurdish parties, mediated by the Arab League and the international community, to stop the bloodshed and to respect the sovereignty of Syria and the integrity of its territory.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone.

On the same day, Turkey began shelling targets and announced the beginning of a ground offensive, which has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border, and many more have been wounded in Turkish attacks and return fire. The Syrian government has condemned the Turkish offensive in northern Syria as an act of aggression, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.