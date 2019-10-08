UrduPoint.com
Syrian Opposition Member Says Received UN Invitation to Syria Constitutional Committee

Abdul Kahar Suud, a member of the Syrian opposition National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had a received the United Nations' invitation to the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Abdul Kahar Suud, a member of the Syrian opposition National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had a received the United Nations' invitation to the first meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on October 30, according to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. It includes representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, and aims at drafting a new constitution for Syria.

"We have received an invitation for the session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, scheduled for two days: October 29 and 30," the opposition politician said.

He pointed out that the meeting would focus on forming a smaller committee of the constitutional body.

This smaller committee will include 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups and will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

