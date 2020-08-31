Syrian Opposition Parties Sign Agreement to Cooperate on Political Settlement of War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding with the opposition People's Will Party, seeking to lay the groundwork for a multi-ethnic, decentralized post-war Syria.

The agreement, signed in Moscow under the auspices of the Russian Foreign Ministry, contains stipulations to maintain partial self-governance of the country's northeast region under the current Autonomous Administration with the SDF as an extension of an apolitical Syrian Armed Forces.

Ilham Ahmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council, said she hoped this agreement was the beginning of a long-overdue political settlement process to end the war in the country.

"We hope that the time for political settlement has come with the strategic agreements between democratic forces in Syria to cooperate and contribute to the solution of the Syrian crisis," Ahmed said at a news conference in Moscow.

According to Kadri Jamil, the head of the People's Will Party, the agreement is the true beginning of the political settlement process in Syria as envisioned by UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

"The political process in Syria has effectively not yet begun.

.. [Constitutional Council in] Geneva has not yet borne fruit, yet it must bear fruit. In our insistence on [UNSC Resolution] 2254, we aim to say that the Syrian People have grown tired of illegal foreign interference," Jamil said, adding that there was no other option than to enhance dialogue and reach agreements between all sides.

The opposition politician, who defected from the Assad government in 2012 to form the People's Will Party, went on to say that the two sides will turn to Moscow for support in "invigorating the political process."

Ahmed went on to emphasize that the points in the agreement that provide for equality between men and women, as well as the equality of the many ethnicities of Syria, is crucial to the future of the country.

Syria's mutli-ethnic northeast has long been beyond the control of Damascus. The Autonomous Administration, mostly made up of far-left Kurdish forces, initially opposed the regime of President Bashar al-Assad and insisted on self-rule.

Subsequent events, including a multi-front war against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), in which the SDF allied with and was later shortchanged by the United States, brought Rojava closer to Damascus.