Syrian Opposition Plans to Hold Conference in Doha Next February - Representative

Various groups representing the Syrian opposition will hold a conference in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 22 to discuss common problems they face and possible solutions, opposition figure Nimrud Suleiman told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Various groups representing the Syrian opposition will hold a conference in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 22 to discuss common problems they face and possible solutions, opposition figure Nimrud Suleiman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, the date has been set for February 22, in Doha," Suleiman said.

According to Suleiman, the conference will be convened at the request of all groups among the Syrian opposition in order to discuss the plight of the Syrian people and determine a political solution for the opposition's current standing.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists.