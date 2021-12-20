UrduPoint.com

Syrian Opposition Plans To Hold Conference In Doha Next February - Representative

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:58 PM

Syrian Opposition Plans to Hold Conference in Doha Next February - Representative

Various groups representing the Syrian opposition will hold a conference in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 22 to discuss common problems they face and possible solutions, opposition figure Nimrud Suleiman told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Various groups representing the Syrian opposition will hold a conference in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 22 to discuss common problems they face and possible solutions, opposition figure Nimrud Suleiman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, the date has been set for February 22, in Doha," Suleiman said.

According to Suleiman, the conference will be convened at the request of all groups among the Syrian opposition in order to discuss the plight of the Syrian people and determine a political solution for the opposition's current standing.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists.

Related Topics

Syria Doha February All Opposition

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sancti ..

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sanctions

2 minutes ago
 Sullivan Tells Ushakov US Ready for Diplomacy, Inc ..

Sullivan Tells Ushakov US Ready for Diplomacy, Including Through NATO-Russia Cou ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Says World Food Program Staff Member Killed in ..

UN Says World Food Program Staff Member Killed in Attack on Convoy in South Suda ..

2 minutes ago
 Thirteen UN Members Now Detained in Ethiopia, UN C ..

Thirteen UN Members Now Detained in Ethiopia, UN Calls for Their Release - Spoke ..

2 minutes ago
 US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russian Nationals for ..

US Indicts Klyushin, 4 Other Russian Nationals for Hacking, Trading Scheme

53 minutes ago
 Navy Lands MQ-25 T1 Refueler Drone on Aircraft Car ..

Navy Lands MQ-25 T1 Refueler Drone on Aircraft Carrier in Successful Test - Boei ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.