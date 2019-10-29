Syrian Opposition Prefers Constitutional Committee to Remain Geneva-Based - Co-Chair

The delegation of the Syrian opposition to the Syrian Constitutional Committee prefers the body to remain part of the Geneva process administered by the United Nations, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The delegation of the Syrian opposition to the Syrian Constitutional Committee prefers the body to remain part of the Geneva process administered by the United Nations, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We prefer to stay within the United Nations framework, Geneva mainly, because this is the process of Geneva. It has to be at one of the headquarters of the UN," Bahra said, when asked if the work of the body could be moved to some other place.

The 150-member Constitutional Committee with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday.

It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.