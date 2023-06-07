UrduPoint.com

Syrian Opposition Ready For Direct Negotiations With Damascus On All Issues - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Syrian political opposition is ready to hold direct talks with Damascus on all issues, the head of the opposition's negotiating commission told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We gathered the entire spectrum of the opposition and all platforms in Geneva and made a final statement...

We said that we are ready for negotiations at any time, if we are talking about the constitution or a safe environment, on all the main documents of (UN) resolution 2254, we are ready for negotiations on all the issues," the official said.

The opposition had previously held direct talks with Damascus, including within the framework of the constitutional committee.

